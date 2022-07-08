M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MHO stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.89. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $860.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,217,000 after purchasing an additional 381,983 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 23.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,986,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,123,000 after buying an additional 380,484 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $12,844,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $11,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in M/I Homes by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,795,000 after purchasing an additional 176,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

