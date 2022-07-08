M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

NYSE MHO opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 4.73. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $860.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 48,737 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.