Lountzis Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.76 Million Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000. Avalara makes up 2.6% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avalara by 29.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the third quarter worth $254,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Avalara by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Avalara by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

NYSE:AVLR traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,133. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $47,738,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,744 shares of company stock worth $5,143,329. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

