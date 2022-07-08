Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Decreased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LMT opened at $422.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.58 and its 200 day moving average is $417.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.
In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.