loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 6,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,180,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

LDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $531.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.81.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $111,169.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 861,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 and sold 1,273,223 shares worth $2,158,745.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

