Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

LFUS traded up $6.76 on Thursday, hitting $243.76. The company had a trading volume of 132,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.92. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,947 shares of company stock worth $2,361,168 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

