Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 33000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro-duct and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product, Fibre Optic Installation, and Concrete Cutting. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services for use in various communication networks.

