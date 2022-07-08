Liquity Price Up 10% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Liquity has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $83.98 million and approximately $837,699.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00120522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.00779372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032659 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,529,653 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.