Lipe & Dalton Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

