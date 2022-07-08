Lipe & Dalton Has $951,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.