Lipe & Dalton Has $86,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

