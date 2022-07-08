Lipe & Dalton Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lipe & Dalton cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1,192.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 342,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 61,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.80. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.