Lipe & Dalton Acquires 1,300 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 27,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

