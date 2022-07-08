Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.91. 26,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.66. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $266.83 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.