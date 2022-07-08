Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €365.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €365.00 ($380.21) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €352.00 ($366.67) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($333.33) target price on Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($354.17) price target on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ETR:LIN opened at €270.00 ($281.25) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €290.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €284.77. The company has a market cap of $135.74 billion and a PE ratio of 36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. Linde has a 12 month low of €239.45 ($249.43) and a 12 month high of €315.35 ($328.49).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

