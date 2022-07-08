Lightning Market Cap Hits $1.44 Million (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 181.7% against the dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $133,865.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,909.29 or 1.00097512 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

