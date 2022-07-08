Li & Fung (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Li & Fung Limited (OTCMKTS:LFUGY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.
About Li & Fung (OTCMKTS:LFUGY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li & Fung (LFUGY)
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Li & Fung Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li & Fung and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.