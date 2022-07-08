LHT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $61,030.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007037 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000060 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

