Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40-6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.56 EPS.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. 173,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,584. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.92.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

