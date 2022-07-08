Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennox International from $267.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.50.
Shares of LII opened at $218.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.02. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $349.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 112.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $19,570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
