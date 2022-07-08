Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennox International from $267.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

Shares of LII opened at $218.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.02. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $349.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 112.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $19,570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

