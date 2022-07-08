Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($4.84) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.00) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.94) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 342.83 ($4.15).

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded up GBX 0.92 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 243.02 ($2.94). 9,584,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,364,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 248.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 268.18.

In other news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 306,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.32), for a total value of £838,505.76 ($1,015,386.00). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,665.37 ($2,016.67). Insiders have acquired 12,605 shares of company stock worth $3,147,340 in the last three months.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

