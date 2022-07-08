Largo (NYSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 6%

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 55,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 117,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGO shares. CIBC cut Largo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Largo from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Largo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The company has a market cap of $436.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Largo had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Largo Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Largo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Largo by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Largo in the first quarter worth $131,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Largo in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Largo during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.

About Largo (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

