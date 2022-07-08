Largo (NYSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 6%

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 55,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 117,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGO shares. CIBC cut Largo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Largo from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Largo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.
The company has a market cap of $436.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Largo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Largo by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Largo in the first quarter worth $131,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Largo in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Largo during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.
About Largo (NYSE:LGO)
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
