Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,910 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 231,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 795.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

AGNC opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

