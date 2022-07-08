Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,079 SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $90.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $115.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.