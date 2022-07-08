Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,357 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.75% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 45,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $55.96.

