Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 939,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,980 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 32.7% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 227,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 88,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

