Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,380,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,776,000 after buying an additional 232,455 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.24 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

