Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.64% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLMI opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $28.34.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.