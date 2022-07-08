Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $969,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

