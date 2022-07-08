Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,346 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

