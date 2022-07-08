Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91.

