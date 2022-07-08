Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000.

Shares of DFNM opened at $48.35 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77.

