Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000.
Shares of DFNM opened at $48.35 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM)
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.