Landbox (LAND) Achieves Market Cap of $76,339.86

Landbox (LAND) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Landbox has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $76,339.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00111657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00605873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032710 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars.

