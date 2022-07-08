Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after buying an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.41. 1,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,112. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

