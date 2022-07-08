L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Lifted by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 180.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.44.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

