Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.34

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.34 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.08 ($0.11). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 362,047 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The company has a market cap of £42.65 million and a PE ratio of -8.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.31.

In other news, insider Rakesh Sharma bought 338,344 shares of Kromek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £30,450.96 ($36,874.50).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear industry, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and Africa. The company's products provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications, ranging from the identification of cancerous tissues to hazardous materials, such as explosives, as well as the analysis of radioactive materials.

