Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NYSE:KFY opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.40. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

