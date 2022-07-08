Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 93,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 329,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

