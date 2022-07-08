Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 74000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

Klondike Gold

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

