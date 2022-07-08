Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 74000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.
About Klondike Gold (CVE:KG)
