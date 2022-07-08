Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Cap Hits $185,167.29 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $185,167.29 and approximately $20,548.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00121092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.93 or 0.00780855 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

