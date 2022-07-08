Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Boosted by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 207.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

