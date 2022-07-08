Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 12,058 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $47,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,098 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,771,000 after purchasing an additional 153,070 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.95. 39,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,877. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.09 and its 200-day moving average is $257.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

