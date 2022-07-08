Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,116 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $54,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.58. 24,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,076,679. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

