Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 303.50 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 303.50 ($3.68). 266,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 567,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($3.86).

KAPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 4,335.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 338.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 363.18.

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

