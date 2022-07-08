Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.07

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.07 and traded as low as $30.06. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 1,812 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.23 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.73%.
About Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.
