Jupiter (JUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.58 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00112261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.00769981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032668 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

