Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Raised by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

JNPR stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

