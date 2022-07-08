JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $31.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

TPG opened at $25.40 on Friday. TPG has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $35.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $648,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $4,816,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $128,095,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

