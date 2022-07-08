Joseph K. Belanoff Sells 279,908 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $7,353,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,678,986.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. 510,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,360. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 513,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 260,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

