John Wood Group (LON:WG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.12) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 122.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.84) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.45) to GBX 306 ($3.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.63) to GBX 270 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 323.20 ($3.91).

Shares of LON WG traded up GBX 10.25 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 152.85 ($1.85). The company had a trading volume of 1,771,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 200.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.04. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 148.55 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 266.40 ($3.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £3,274.87 ($3,965.69). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £4,259.20 ($5,157.67). In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,897 shares of company stock worth $5,593,407.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

